Insider Selling: Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) Insider Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) insider Jim Steele sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total value of $88,250.00.

Jim Steele also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 5th, Jim Steele sold 5,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total value of $85,100.00.

On Thursday, August 29th, Jim Steele sold 5,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total value of $90,500.00.

On Thursday, August 22nd, Jim Steele sold 5,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.80, for a total value of $94,000.00.

On Thursday, August 1st, Jim Steele sold 5,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total value of $103,900.00.

Shares of YEXT stock traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.83. The stock had a trading volume of 35,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,141,884. Yext Inc has a 12-month low of $12.90 and a 12-month high of $25.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.14 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04). Yext had a negative return on equity of 57.48% and a negative net margin of 33.57%. The firm had revenue of $72.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Yext’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Yext Inc will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yext in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Yext in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Yext in the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Yext by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Yext in the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on YEXT shares. SunTrust Banks set a $30.00 price objective on Yext and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Berenberg Bank set a $27.00 price objective on Yext and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $26.00 price objective on Yext and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Yext has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

About Yext

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

