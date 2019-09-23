Insider Selling: Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) VP Sells 28,690 Shares of Stock

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) VP M Kathryn Fink sold 28,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total transaction of $6,339,629.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Stryker stock traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $220.19. 1,092,135 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,212,101. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $144.75 and a fifty-two week high of $223.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. Stryker had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 28.45%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 3.0% during the second quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 1.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,447 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its position in shares of Stryker by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 9,219 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank increased its position in shares of Stryker by 7.5% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 855 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 2.3% during the second quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $195.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $206.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. BTIG Research set a $228.00 target price on shares of Stryker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays set a $226.00 target price on shares of Stryker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.89.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

