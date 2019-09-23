Insider Selling: Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC) CFO Sells 140,000 Shares of Stock

Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC) CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.74, for a total value of $12,983,600.00.
Elastic stock traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $92.82. The company had a trading volume of 6,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,100,526. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.16. Elastic NV has a 12 month low of $58.55 and a 12 month high of $104.10. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion and a PE ratio of -51.58.
Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.09. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 44.92% and a negative net margin of 41.18%. The business had revenue of $89.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.49 million. Elastic’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Elastic NV will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ESTC shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Elastic from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Elastic from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America upped their price target on Elastic from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Elastic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Elastic from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.00.
About Elastic
Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization.
