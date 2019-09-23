Insider Selling: Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC) CFO Sells 140,000 Shares of Stock

Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC) CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.74, for a total value of $12,983,600.00.

Elastic stock traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $92.82. The company had a trading volume of 6,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,100,526. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.16. Elastic NV has a 12 month low of $58.55 and a 12 month high of $104.10. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion and a PE ratio of -51.58.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.09. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 44.92% and a negative net margin of 41.18%. The business had revenue of $89.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.49 million. Elastic’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Elastic NV will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESTC. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 203.3% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,750,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514,334 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Elastic by 1,832.5% in the second quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,804,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710,918 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Elastic by 189.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,092,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,073 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Elastic by 204.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,626,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,845 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Elastic by 31,732.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 800,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,747,000 after acquiring an additional 797,746 shares during the period. 52.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ESTC shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Elastic from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Elastic from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America upped their price target on Elastic from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Elastic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Elastic from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.00.

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization.

