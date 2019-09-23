Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:BJUL) Shares Down 0.2%

Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:BJUL) was down 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.20 and last traded at $26.20, approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 46,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.24.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF during the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF during the second quarter valued at about $245,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF during the second quarter valued at about $265,000. Hudson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF during the second quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF during the second quarter valued at about $274,000.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.