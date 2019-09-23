Innovative Solutions & Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.30

Innovative Solutions & Support Inc (NASDAQ:ISSC)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.30 and traded as high as $5.01. Innovative Solutions & Support shares last traded at $5.01, with a volume of 400 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Innovative Solutions & Support from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.30. The firm has a market cap of $83.87 million, a P/E ratio of 165.33 and a beta of -0.22.

Innovative Solutions & Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.59 million for the quarter. Innovative Solutions & Support had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 2.67%.

In other news, Director Robert E. Mittelstaedt, Jr. sold 14,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total transaction of $71,795.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 209,525 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,387. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 27.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovative Solutions & Support by 51.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 216,185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 73,362 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Innovative Solutions & Support by 4.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 422,776 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 18,989 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovative Solutions & Support by 1.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 463,607 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 6,368 shares during the period. 24.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance and cockpit display systems. It offers flat panel display systems that could replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and could replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; flight management systems that complement the IS&S flat panel display system upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft; and integrated standby units, which incorporate the measurement and display of attitude, altitude, airspeed, and navigation data into a single standby/backup navigation instrument for military, commercial air transport, and corporate/general aviation applications.

