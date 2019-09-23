IG Group (LON:IGG) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of IG Group (LON:IGG) in a report published on Friday, Digital Look reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 780 ($10.19) price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of IG Group in a research report on Thursday. Numis Securities lowered IG Group to an add rating and set a GBX 657 ($8.58) price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 668 ($8.73) price objective (down previously from GBX 687 ($8.98)) on shares of IG Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of IG Group in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IG Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 697 ($9.11).

Shares of IGG stock opened at GBX 645.22 ($8.43) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 560.48 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 551.41. IG Group has a 52 week low of GBX 467.40 ($6.11) and a 52 week high of GBX 877 ($11.46). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.83.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 30.24 ($0.40) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 5.25%. This is a positive change from IG Group’s previous dividend of $12.96. IG Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.00%.

In other IG Group news, insider Paul Mainwaring sold 29,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 565 ($7.38), for a total transaction of £169,076.25 ($220,928.07).

IG Group Company Profile

IG Group Holdings plc provides leveraged derivatives and spread betting under the IG brand worldwide. Its CFDs (contracts for difference) are derivatives contracts that enable clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price. The company also offers clients access to a range of risk-mitigation measures, including stops and limits and a limited risk account; and products, such as share dealing and investment portfolios, as well as enables clients to hold their investments in ISAs and SIPPs.

