Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Horizon Global Corporation is a designer, manufacturer and distributor of towing, trailering, cargo management and accessory products for original equipment, aftermarket and retail customers. Horizon Global Corporation is based in Bloomfield Hills, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on HZN. Roth Capital reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Horizon Global in a report on Friday, May 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Horizon Global from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, B. Riley set a $3.00 price target on shares of Horizon Global and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 16th.

NYSE HZN opened at $3.94 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.48. Horizon Global has a 1 year low of $1.34 and a 1 year high of $8.06. The company has a market cap of $102.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.35.

Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07). Horizon Global had a negative net margin of 13.54% and a negative return on equity of 731.99%. The business had revenue of $223.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.23 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Horizon Global will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Horizon Global news, Director John C. Kennedy acquired 8,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.99 per share, for a total transaction of $35,686.56. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 507,952 shares in the company, valued at $2,026,728.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frederick A. Henderson acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.81 per share, with a total value of $57,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 84,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,798.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 85,543 shares of company stock worth $333,073 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZN. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Horizon Global by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 446,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 51,118 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Horizon Global by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 848,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after acquiring an additional 19,689 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Horizon Global by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,689,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 614,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Horizon Global by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,487,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,522,000 after acquiring an additional 404,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.63% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Global Company Profile

Horizon Global Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Horizon Americas, Horizon Asia-Pacific, and Horizon Europe-Africa. The company provides towing products, such as hitches, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, tow bars, security products, and other towing accessories for attaching a trailer, camper, etc.

