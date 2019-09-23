HOQU (HQX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $489,748.00

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 23rd. One HOQU token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, HitBTC and Cobinhood. HOQU has a market cap of $489,748.00 and approximately $36,956.00 worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, HOQU has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002780 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010266 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.61 or 0.00200336 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $116.93 or 0.01194685 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000651 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000166 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00018975 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00089384 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

HOQU Token Profile

HOQU’s genesis date was November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 tokens. The official website for HOQU is www.hoqu.io . The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for HOQU is blog.hoqu.io

HOQU Token Trading

HOQU can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, Cobinhood, Hotbit, HitBTC and BitForex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOQU should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HOQU using one of the exchanges listed above.

