High Arctic Energy Services (TSE:HWO) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.56

High Arctic Energy Services, Inc. (TSE:HWO)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.56 and traded as high as $2.44. High Arctic Energy Services shares last traded at $2.43, with a volume of 13,219 shares changing hands.

Separately, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of High Arctic Energy Services from C$3.75 to C$3.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

Get High Arctic Energy Services alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $108.97 million and a P/E ratio of 595.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$2.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.17.

High Arctic Energy Services (TSE:HWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$46.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$47.50 million. Sell-side analysts expect that High Arctic Energy Services, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.0165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.18%.

High Arctic Energy Services Company Profile (TSE:HWO)

High Arctic Energy Services Inc provides oilfield services in Canada, Papua New Guinea, and the United States. The company operates through Drilling Services, Production Services, and Ancillary Services segments. It offers snubbing services, including foothills stand alone, stand alone, power tower, and rig assist units; nitrogen transport and pumping services; and service rigs.

Recommended Story: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for High Arctic Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Arctic Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.