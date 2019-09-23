HgCapital Trust (LON:HGT) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $216.63

HgCapital Trust plc (LON:HGT)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $216.63 and traded as high as $233.00. HgCapital Trust shares last traded at $231.42, with a volume of 48,135 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $931.70 million and a P/E ratio of 8.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 217.39 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 821.67.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a GBX 1.80 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. HgCapital Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.18%.

HgCapital Trust plc is an investment trust company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with consistent long-term capital appreciation in excess of the Financial Times and the London Stock Exchange (FTSE) All-Share Index by investing in unquoted companies. It invests primarily in technology and technology-enabled services across Europe.

