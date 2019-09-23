Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) Shares Purchased by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) by 50.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,622 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,243 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Healthequity were worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Healthequity by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,268,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,373,000 after purchasing an additional 840,177 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthequity by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,646,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,268,000 after acquiring an additional 138,020 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthequity by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,140,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,012,000 after acquiring an additional 258,769 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthequity by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,057,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,582,000 after acquiring an additional 250,692 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthequity during the 1st quarter worth about $128,524,000. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

HQY traded up $0.44 on Monday, reaching $61.33. 26,038 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,080,665. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.87 and its 200-day moving average is $69.82. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.61, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.55. Healthequity Inc has a twelve month low of $50.29 and a twelve month high of $101.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 22.98 and a current ratio of 22.98.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $86.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.33 million. Healthequity had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Healthequity Inc will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Healthequity news, EVP Delano Ladd sold 6,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,426,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Darcy G. Mott sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.82, for a total transaction of $243,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,047,082. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,899 shares of company stock valued at $2,464,691. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HQY. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Healthequity in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Healthequity in a report on Friday, June 28th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Healthequity to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 9th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of Healthequity in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Healthequity from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.92.

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

