Head-To-Head Survey: GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) versus SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK)

GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) and SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares GigaMedia and SVMK’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GigaMedia -41.94% -4.40% -4.10% SVMK -59.16% -25.79% -8.58%

This table compares GigaMedia and SVMK’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GigaMedia $7.10 million 3.60 -$3.19 million N/A N/A SVMK $254.32 million 9.46 -$154.74 million ($1.43) -12.64

GigaMedia has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SVMK.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for GigaMedia and SVMK, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GigaMedia 0 0 0 0 N/A SVMK 0 2 6 0 2.75

SVMK has a consensus target price of $17.88, suggesting a potential downside of 1.13%. Given SVMK’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SVMK is more favorable than GigaMedia.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.5% of GigaMedia shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.7% of SVMK shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of GigaMedia shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 26.3% of SVMK shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

SVMK beats GigaMedia on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

GigaMedia Company Profile

GigaMedia Limited provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau. The company offers mobile and browser-based casual games through FunTown-branded platform. Its portfolio of PC-based casual games include MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile game; sports games, Web-based RPG, and mobile games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games. The company also provides Tales Runner, a multi-player online obstacle running game in which players competes by running, jumping, dashing and using items. In addition, it owns and operates GigaCloud, a provider of cloud computing solutions and related services focused on the cloud services market for SMEs in Taiwan. GigaMedia Limited was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan.

SVMK Company Profile

SVMK Inc. provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they serve in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys that generate an average of approximately 20 million answered questions daily across approximately 190 countries and territories. The company offers SurveyMonkey CX, a net promoter score solution that transforms customer feedback into actionable insights; TechValidate, a marketing content automation solution; and SurveyMonkey Engage, an employee-focused solution, which measures employee experiences within an organization. It also provides SurveyMonkey Audience, a market research solution that enables organizations to easily gain real-time actionable data from targeted panelists; SurveyMonkey Apply, an application management solution that is primarily used by educational institutions and non-profits seeking to allocate scholarships and grants; and Wufoo, an easy-to-use form builder that helps users create Web and mobile forms, collect file uploads, and receive online payments. The company was formerly known as SurveyMonkey Inc. and changed its name to SVMK Inc. in March 2013. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

