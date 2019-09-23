Head-To-Head Comparison: Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) vs. Tufin Software Technologies (NASDAQ:TUFN)

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) and Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.7% of Cerner shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.2% of Tufin Software Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Cerner shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Cerner and Tufin Software Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cerner 1 3 11 0 2.67 Tufin Software Technologies 0 2 6 0 2.75

Cerner presently has a consensus target price of $74.57, suggesting a potential upside of 8.96%. Tufin Software Technologies has a consensus target price of $29.57, suggesting a potential upside of 65.02%. Given Tufin Software Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Tufin Software Technologies is more favorable than Cerner.

Dividends

Cerner pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Tufin Software Technologies does not pay a dividend. Cerner pays out 32.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cerner and Tufin Software Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cerner $5.37 billion 4.06 $630.05 million $2.21 30.97 Tufin Software Technologies $84.98 million 6.84 -$4.26 million N/A N/A

Cerner has higher revenue and earnings than Tufin Software Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Cerner and Tufin Software Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cerner 10.75% 15.14% 10.82% Tufin Software Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Cerner beats Tufin Software Technologies on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers. It also provides HealtheIntent platform, a cloud-based platform to aggregate, transform, and reconcile data across the continuum of care; and EHR agnostic platform, CareAware that facilitates connectivity of health care devices to EHRs. In addition, the company offers a portfolio of clinical and financial health care information technology solutions, as well as departmental, connectivity, population health, and care coordination solutions. Further, it provides tech-enabled services, such as implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employer health centers, employee wellness programs, and third-party administrator services; and complementary hardware and devices for third parties. The company serves integrated integrated delivery networks, physician groups and networks, managed care organizations, hospitals, medical centers, reference laboratories, home health agencies, blood banks, imaging centers, pharmacies, pharmaceutical manufacturers, employers, governments and public health organizations. It has a strategic collaboration with Christiana Care Health System to provide a weight loss surgery program. Cerner Corporation was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in North Kansas City, Missouri.

Tufin Software Technologies Company Profile

Tufin Ltd. provides security policy management solutions. It offers Orchestration Suite, a solution for automatically designing, provisioning, analyzing, and auditing network security changes from the application layer down to the network layer; SecureTrack, a management platform for firewalls, routers, load-balancers, and additional network devices; SecureChange, a solution for automating firewall and router configuration changes across complex networks; SecureApp, a solution that enables organizations to manage network connectivity and security policies; and Tufin Iris, a cloud-native solution that enables cloud operations and IT security teams to gain visibility and control of security policies for cloud-based applications. The company provides solutions in the areas of change management, software-defined data center, firewall optimization, payment card industry data security standard compliance, network segmentation, continuous compliance, risk management, next generation firewall, and business continuity aspects for firewall/network administrators, chief security officers/chief information security officers, compliance officers, service providers, independent auditors, application owners, and chief information officers. It serves telecommunication, financial, energy and utility, retail, government, transportation, and pharmaceutical markets through a network of partners worldwide. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Ramat Gan, Israel with additional offices in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific.

