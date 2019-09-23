Head-To-Head Analysis: Ubiquiti (UI) and The Competition

Ubiquiti (NYSE: UI) is one of 45 public companies in the “Radio & t.v. communications equipment” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Ubiquiti to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.2% of Ubiquiti shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.4% of shares of all “Radio & t.v. communications equipment” companies are held by institutional investors. 78.7% of Ubiquiti shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.4% of shares of all “Radio & t.v. communications equipment” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Ubiquiti and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ubiquiti $1.16 billion $322.69 million 24.87 Ubiquiti Competitors $4.10 billion $33.79 million 27.30

Ubiquiti’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Ubiquiti. Ubiquiti is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Ubiquiti has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ubiquiti’s rivals have a beta of 1.06, suggesting that their average share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Ubiquiti and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ubiquiti 0 0 0 0 N/A Ubiquiti Competitors 512 1849 2339 143 2.44

As a group, “Radio & t.v. communications equipment” companies have a potential upside of 16.71%. Given Ubiquiti’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ubiquiti has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Dividends

Ubiquiti pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Ubiquiti pays out 25.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Radio & t.v. communications equipment” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.6% and pay out 45.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Ubiquiti and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ubiquiti 27.78% 206.17% 37.61% Ubiquiti Competitors -393.05% 8.57% -2.74%

Summary

Ubiquiti beats its rivals on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Ubiquiti

Ubiquiti Inc. develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers worldwide. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name. The company also provides technology platforms, such as airMAX platform, which include proprietary protocols that contain technologies for minimizing signal noise; EdgeMAX, a software and system routing platform; airFiber, a point-to-point radio system; and UFiber GPON platform to build high speed fiber Internet networks. In addition, it offers UniFi Enterprise WLAN; UniFi Video, a video surveillance system; UniFi Switch that deliver performance, switching, and PoE+ support for enterprise networks; and UniFi Security Gateway that provide routing and network security, as well as develops AmpliFi platform, a Wi-Fi system solution for connected homes. Further, Ubiquiti Inc. offers embedded radio products; and mounting brackets, cables, and power over Ethernet adapters. It serves customers through a network of approximately 100 distributors and online retailers worldwide. The company was formerly known as Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. and changed its name to Ubiquiti Inc. in August 2019. Ubiquiti Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

