HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) Holdings Reduced by Zimmer Partners LP

Zimmer Partners LP decreased its position in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,686,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,538,432 shares during the period. HCP makes up approximately 1.6% of Zimmer Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Zimmer Partners LP owned 0.95% of HCP worth $149,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in HCP by 111.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 828,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,487,000 after purchasing an additional 437,439 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in HCP in the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in HCP by 196.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,643,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,433,000 after purchasing an additional 5,729,136 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its position in HCP by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 231,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,400,000 after purchasing an additional 33,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in HCP by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,102,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,260,000 after purchasing an additional 253,314 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of HCP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of HCP from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of HCP from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Barclays began coverage on shares of HCP in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of HCP from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.22.

In related news, COO Thomas Klaritch sold 35,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $1,261,204.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 230,529 shares in the company, valued at $8,303,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCP stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $35.06. The company had a trading volume of 88,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,828,405. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.25. HCP, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.47 and a 52 week high of $36.07.

HCP (NYSE:HCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $489.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.67 million. HCP had a net margin of 53.57% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that HCP, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCP, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. HCP owns a large-scale portfolio primarily diversified across life science, medical office and senior housing. Recognized as a global leader in sustainability, HCP has been a publicly-traded company since 1985 and was the first healthcare REIT selected to the S&P 500 index.

