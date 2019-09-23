Havven (HAV) Trading 24.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Havven (CURRENCY:HAV) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. One Havven token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0472 or 0.00001226 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, IDEX, Gate.io and Liquid. Over the last week, Havven has traded 24.1% lower against the US dollar. Havven has a total market capitalization of $3.16 million and $43,347.00 worth of Havven was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Havven

Havven’s launch date was January 7th, 2018. Havven’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 67,060,807 tokens. The official website for Havven is havven.io . Havven’s official Twitter account is @havven_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Havven is blog.havven.io . The Reddit community for Havven is /r/havven and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Havven Token Trading

Havven can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Liquid, IDEX, Kucoin and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Havven directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Havven should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Havven using one of the exchanges listed above.

