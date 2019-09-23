Harvey Norman (ASX:HVN) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.12

Harvey Norman Holdings Limited (ASX:HVN) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.12 and traded as low as $4.58. Harvey Norman shares last traded at $4.58, with a volume of 3,519,022 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of A$4.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$4.12.

Get Harvey Norman alerts:

The business also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Harvey Norman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.04%.

Harvey Norman Holdings Limited grants franchises to independent franchisees. Its franchisees sell products in various categories, including electrical goods, furniture, computers and communications, bedding and manchester, kitchen appliances, small appliances, bathroom and tiles, and carpets and flooring.

See Also: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Harvey Norman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvey Norman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.