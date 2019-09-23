Hanger (OTCMKTS:HNGR) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $18.96

Hanger Inc (OTCMKTS:HNGR)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.96 and traded as high as $21.66. Hanger shares last traded at $21.56, with a volume of 73,323 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanger from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Get Hanger alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.35 and a 200 day moving average of $18.96.

Hanger (OTCMKTS:HNGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The healthcare company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $281.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.31 million.

In other news, insider Jay C. Wendt sold 2,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total transaction of $55,569.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HNGR. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Hanger by 367.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,648,491 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $50,718,000 after buying an additional 2,081,388 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Hanger by 17.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,222,508 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $61,711,000 after buying an additional 475,478 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Hanger by 1,805.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 436,400 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $8,357,000 after buying an additional 413,500 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Hanger by 176.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 469,302 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $8,973,000 after buying an additional 299,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SCW Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Hanger by 22.1% during the first quarter. SCW Capital Management LP now owns 1,136,330 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $21,647,000 after buying an additional 205,677 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.61% of the company’s stock.

About Hanger (OTCMKTS:HNGR)

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services; and distributes O&P devices and components, manages O&P networks, and provides therapeutic solutions to patients and businesses in acute, post-acute, and clinic settings in the United States. It operates through two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services.

Read More: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Hanger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.