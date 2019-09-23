GYG (LON:GYG) Trading Down 0.5%

Gyg PLC (LON:GYG)’s share price was down 0.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 49.25 ($0.64) and last traded at GBX 49.25 ($0.64), approximately 161 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 49.50 ($0.65).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.96, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.85 million and a P/E ratio of 32.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 51.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 60.75.

About GYG (LON:GYG)

GYG plc operates as a superyacht painting, supply, and maintenance company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Coatings and Supply. The company offers painting and other finishing services to yachts and superyachts. It is also involved in fairing and painting of superyachts; repainting and finishing of superyachts as part of a refitting program; and selling and delivering maintenance materials, consumables, spare parts, and equipment for the care and operation of superyachts.

