Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Analysts expect Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) to post earnings of $0.82 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort’s earnings. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort reported earnings per share of $0.78 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort will report full-year earnings of $3.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $4.13. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.05. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort had a net margin of 38.86% and a return on equity of 37.00%. The firm had revenue of $113.38 million for the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. UBS Group lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

NASDAQ:OMAB traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.80. 121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,039. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort has a 12 month low of $33.39 and a 12 month high of $58.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.28 and a 200 day moving average of $48.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.78.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 653 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. now owns 796 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort in the 2nd quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort in the 2nd quarter valued at about $259,000. 12.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S. A. B. de C. V., through its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, Zacatecas, Ciudad Juárez, and Reynosa cities.

