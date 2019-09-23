Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€7.80” Price Target for Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK)

Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.80 ($9.07) price target on Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DBK has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €6.00 ($6.98) price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group set a €6.60 ($7.67) price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Independent Research set a €7.25 ($8.43) price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Nord/LB set a €7.10 ($8.26) price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €6.25 ($7.27) price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €7.15 ($8.31).

FRA DBK opened at €7.31 ($8.50) on Friday. Deutsche Bank has a 1-year low of €12.36 ($14.37) and a 1-year high of €18.49 ($21.50). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €6.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is €6.97.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Asset Management.

