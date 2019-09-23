Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) a €5.62 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €5.62 ($6.53) target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BBVA has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.55 ($6.45) price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank set a €5.60 ($6.51) price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. HSBC set a €5.40 ($6.28) price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group set a €5.65 ($6.57) price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €4.50 ($5.23) price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €5.42 ($6.31).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 12-month low of €6.51 ($7.57) and a 12-month high of €7.93 ($9.22).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.

