Golden Prospect Precious Metals (LON:GPM) Shares Up 3.4%

Golden Prospect Precious Metals Ltd. (LON:GPM) shares shot up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 34 ($0.44) and last traded at GBX 33.19 ($0.43), 126,495 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 146% from the average session volume of 51,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 32.10 ($0.42).

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 32.39 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 21.07.

Golden Prospect Precious Metals Company Profile (LON:GPM)

Golden Prospect Precious Metals Ltd. is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by CQS Asset Management Ltd. It is co-managed by CQS Cayman Limited Partnership. The fund invests in public equity markets. It invests in stock of companies operating in the precious metal sector. Golden Prospect Precious Metals Ltd.

