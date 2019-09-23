Glance Technologies (CNSX:GET) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.04

Glance Technologies Inc (CNSX:GET)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.04 and last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 18900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.04.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.12.

About Glance Technologies (CNSX:GET)

Glance Technologies Inc, a financial technology company, develops and operates mobile payment processing software and smart-phone applications in Canada and the United States. It owns and operates the Glance Pay mobile payments application; Glance Merchant App, a mobile point-of-sale and loyalty solution; and Glance Coin is the cryptocurrency for consumers and gives merchants next-level control in creating and customizing the special offer.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Glance Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glance Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.