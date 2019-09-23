GINcoin 1-Day Volume Tops $6,135.00 (GIN)

GINcoin (CURRENCY:GIN) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. GINcoin has a total market capitalization of $92,155.00 and approximately $6,135.00 worth of GINcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GINcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0129 or 0.00000132 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. During the last week, GINcoin has traded down 30.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,799.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $203.72 or 0.02081523 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $298.77 or 0.03052646 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67.18 or 0.00686359 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $69.13 or 0.00706305 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00010854 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00060072 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.23 or 0.00451898 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00009034 BTC.

GINcoin Coin Profile

GINcoin (GIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 22nd, 2018. GINcoin’s total supply is 7,121,681 coins and its circulating supply is 7,121,671 coins. The official website for GINcoin is gincoin.io . GINcoin’s official Twitter account is @gincoin_crypto

Buying and Selling GINcoin

GINcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GINcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GINcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GINcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

