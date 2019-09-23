Generation Development Group Ltd to Issue Final Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:GDG)

Generation Development Group Ltd (ASX:GDG) declared a final dividend on Friday, September 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Thursday, October 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is A$0.49. Generation Development Group has a 12 month low of A$0.43 ($0.30) and a 12 month high of A$1.15 ($0.81). The firm has a market capitalization of $55.13 million and a PE ratio of 16.92.

Generation Development Group Company Profile

Generation Development Group Limited provides life insurance, and life investment products and services to the retail sector in Australia. It offers tax-effective investment solutions; investment bond products; and administration services, including unit pricing, fund valuation, investment and fund accounting, fund administration, and business registry services.

