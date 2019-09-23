General Electric (NYSE:GE) Holdings Raised by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,434,269 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 345,615 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.34% of General Electric worth $309,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GE. Ashburton Jersey Ltd bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Employers Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 10,516.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares during the period. Arbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 59.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GE traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.39. 23,448,909 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,484,760. General Electric has a 52 week low of $6.66 and a 52 week high of $13.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.71.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $28.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.83 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 15.38% and a positive return on equity of 10.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.15%.

In other General Electric news, VP Thomas S. Timko purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.83 per share, for a total transaction of $88,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman H Lawrence Culp, Jr. purchased 331,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,998,423.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 801,068 shares of company stock worth $6,954,745. 1.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on GE. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $5.00 price target on shares of General Electric and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $11.00 price target on shares of General Electric and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup set a $14.00 price target on shares of General Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.58.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

