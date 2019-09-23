GB Group plc (LON:GBG) Insider Purchases £180,816.76 in Stock

GB Group plc (LON:GBG) insider Nick Brown acquired 32,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 556 ($7.27) per share, with a total value of £180,816.76 ($236,269.12).

GBG stock opened at GBX 560 ($7.32) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.03. GB Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 407.50 ($5.32) and a 12 month high of GBX 638 ($8.34). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 568.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 558.06.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 670 ($8.75) price objective on shares of GB Group in a report on Monday, July 15th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GB Group in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Numis Securities downgraded shares of GB Group to an “add” rating and set a GBX 680 ($8.89) price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 6th.

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides identity data intelligence services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fraud, Risk & Compliance and Customer & Location Intelligence. The company offers ID verification services, which helps in verifying identities remotely without the physical presentation of documentation for combat ID fraud, money laundering, and restricting access to under-age content, purchases, and gambling; and ID employ and comply that provides background checks through an online verification and authentication of individuals.

