Garda Diversified Property Fund (GDF) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 25th

Garda Diversified Property Fund (ASX:GDF) announced a interim dividend on Monday, September 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.023 per share on Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $236.08 million and a P/E ratio of 6.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of A$1.45 and a 200-day moving average of A$1.40. Garda Diversified Property Fund has a 1-year low of A$1.20 ($0.85) and a 1-year high of A$1.47 ($1.04). The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.39.
About Garda Diversified Property Fund
