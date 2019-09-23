G3 Exploration (LON:G3E) Shares Down 4.1%

G3 Exploration Ltd (LON:G3E)’s stock price was down 4.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 35 ($0.46) and last traded at GBX 35 ($0.46), approximately 0 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 36.50 ($0.48).

The stock has a market capitalization of $54.63 million and a PE ratio of -6.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.59, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 35.87 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 37.66.

About G3 Exploration (LON:G3E)

G3 Exploration Limited, an investment holding company, explores for, develops, and produces coal bed methane in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the supply and distribution of natural gas; and distribution of pipeline natural gas, as well as compressed natural gas for retail and industrial use through its retail stations; and sale of power generation.

