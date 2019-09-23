Fox Marble (LON:FOX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $3.70

Fox Marble Holdings PLC (LON:FOX)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.70 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.85 ($0.05), with a volume of 198766 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.85 ($0.05).

The company has a market capitalization of $8.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 6.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.58.

Fox Marble Company Profile (LON:FOX)

Fox Marble Holdings PLC operates as a marble company focuses on the extraction and processing of dimensional stone from quarries in the Republic of Kosovo and South East Europe. It operates four quarries, including Cervenillë, Syriganë, and Malishevë in Kosovo; and Prilep in Macedonia. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

