Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.39

Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.39 and traded as low as $4.73. Fortuna Silver Mines shares last traded at $4.73, with a volume of 482,818 shares.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Pi Financial upped their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.70 to C$7.10 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.75 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.25 to C$5.25 in a report on Monday, July 15th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.50 to C$7.75 in a report on Friday, August 9th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $742.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.86, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$5.15 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.39.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$90.84 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

