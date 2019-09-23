Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.95.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 30th. Cowen downgraded shares of Fortive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Raymond James set a $84.00 target price on shares of Fortive and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Fortive from $89.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th.

Shares of NYSE FTV traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.25. 71,865 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,133,906. The company has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.22. Fortive has a 52-week low of $62.89 and a 52-week high of $89.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.87.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 38.22% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Fortive will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Fortive’s payout ratio is 9.15%.

In related news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 34,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $2,435,332.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,015 shares in the company, valued at $1,415,060.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Fortive by 158.8% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fortive during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in Fortive by 514.7% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fortive during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Fortive during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

