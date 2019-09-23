Fluoropharma Medical (OTCMKTS:FPMI) Shares Down 44.5%

Fluoropharma Medical Inc (OTCMKTS:FPMI) traded down 44.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.01 and last traded at $0.01, 60,000 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 2,264% from the average session volume of 2,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.02.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.05.

About Fluoropharma Medical (OTCMKTS:FPMI)

FluoroPharma Medical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of molecular imaging pharmaceuticals with initial applications in the area of cardiology in the United States. Its product candidates include BFPET, an imaging agent that has completed a Phase I clinical trial in stress-testing for patients with presumptive or proven coronary artery disease (CAD); and CardioPET, a molecular imaging agent, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to assess myocardial blood flow and metabolism in patients with CAD.

