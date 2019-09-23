Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $24.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Flowers Foods have outpaced the industry in the past six months. The company is benefiting from its focus on buyouts and market share gains. Notably, strength in DKB, Nature's Own and Wonder brands drove Flowers Foods’ market share in the second quarter of 2019, wherein the top line beat the consensus mark. Results also gained from the buyout of Canyon Bakehouse and solid price mix that helped counter inflationary pressures. Well, Flowers Foods has long been battling high costs and expects commodity, transport and labor cost inflation to persist in 2019. Further, management cut its earnings view for the year. Management also remains skeptical about its base business volumes, which have been weak for a while. Nonetheless, the company is set to fight these odds through savings and productivity plans like Project Centennial.”

FLO has been the topic of several other reports. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Flowers Foods in a research note on Monday, August 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Flowers Foods presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.50.

FLO stock opened at $22.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 0.42. Flowers Foods has a one year low of $17.78 and a one year high of $24.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $975.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.66 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Flowers Foods will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is currently 80.85%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLO. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Flowers Foods by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,931,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,671,000 after purchasing an additional 53,099 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Flowers Foods by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Flowers Foods by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 416,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,872,000 after purchasing an additional 4,310 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in Flowers Foods by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 97,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Flowers Foods by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 73,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. 64.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets bakery products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Direct-Store-Delivery and Warehouse Delivery. The Direct-Store-Delivery segment produces and markets fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas, and snack cakes. This segment offers its products primarily under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Tastykake, Wonder, and Cobblestone Bread Company brand names.

