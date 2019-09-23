FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Stock Position Reduced by Zimmer Partners LP

Zimmer Partners LP lessened its holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,936,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,586,163 shares during the quarter. FirstEnergy makes up about 11.8% of Zimmer Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Zimmer Partners LP owned 4.87% of FirstEnergy worth $1,110,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,113,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,787,529,000 after purchasing an additional 783,467 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 2,004.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,658,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $627,531,000 after purchasing an additional 13,961,923 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 4.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,868,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $465,274,000 after purchasing an additional 479,046 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 1.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,396,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $273,838,000 after purchasing an additional 62,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 880.7% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,139,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $177,209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,717,332 shares during the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FE traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.85. 1,785,914 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,363,864. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1 year low of $35.33 and a 1 year high of $48.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.07. The stock has a market cap of $25.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.21.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 58.69%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. TheStreet lowered FirstEnergy from a “b” rating to a “f” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $48.50 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.64.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

