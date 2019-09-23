First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. is a financial and bank holding company. Through its wholly-owned subsidiary, First Interstate Bank, it delivers a range of banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities and other entities throughout its market areas. The Company’s banking products and services include demand, time, checking, and savings deposits. The Company’s loan portfolio consists of a mix of real estate, consumer, commercial, agricultural, and other loans, including fixed and variable rate loans. Its real estate loans comprise commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural, and other real estate loans. It also provides a range of trust, employee benefit, investment management, insurance, agency, and custodial services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. is headquartered in Billings, Montana. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on FIBK. ValuEngine cut shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.98.

NASDAQ:FIBK opened at $40.53 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.08 and its 200-day moving average is $39.73. First Interstate Bancsystem has a 52-week low of $34.61 and a 52-week high of $46.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.19.

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). First Interstate Bancsystem had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 24.08%. The company had revenue of $164.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.66 million. Equities analysts predict that First Interstate Bancsystem will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

In other First Interstate Bancsystem news, Director Ross E. Leckie sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total transaction of $121,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $569,496.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ross E. Leckie sold 1,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total transaction of $47,870.13. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,027 shares in the company, valued at $668,650.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIBK. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in First Interstate Bancsystem during the second quarter worth about $83,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem during the second quarter worth approximately $135,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 191.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 94.3% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem during the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. 49.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

