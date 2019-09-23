First Advantage Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FABK) vs. BankFinancial (OTCMKTS:BFIN) Financial Review

First Advantage Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FABK) and BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for First Advantage Bancorp and BankFinancial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Advantage Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A BankFinancial 0 1 0 0 2.00

Profitability

This table compares First Advantage Bancorp and BankFinancial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Advantage Bancorp N/A N/A N/A BankFinancial 19.92% 8.57% 1.01%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares First Advantage Bancorp and BankFinancial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Advantage Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A BankFinancial $76.16 million 2.44 $19.34 million $0.86 14.03

BankFinancial has higher revenue and earnings than First Advantage Bancorp.

Volatility & Risk

First Advantage Bancorp has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BankFinancial has a beta of 0.38, meaning that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

First Advantage Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. BankFinancial pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. BankFinancial pays out 46.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BankFinancial has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years. BankFinancial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

66.9% of BankFinancial shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.3% of First Advantage Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of BankFinancial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

BankFinancial beats First Advantage Bancorp on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Advantage Bancorp Company Profile

First Advantage Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Advantage Bank that provides various banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers checking accounts; and various savings accounts, including basic savings, high interest savings, money market, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial financing, commercial real estate loans, and small business administration financing; mortgage loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and treasury management services, which include remote deposit capture, automated clearing house, sweep services, courier and virtual vault services, lockbox services, positive pay services, payroll and employee benefit services, and merchant services, as well as bill pay, online banking, and mobile banking services. In addition, the company offers various investment products. It serves its customers in Clarksville, Nashville, Franklin, and Knoxville, Tennessee. First Advantage Bancorp was founded in 1953 and is based in Clarksville, Tennessee.

BankFinancial Company Profile

BankFinancial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BankFinancial, National Association that provides commercial, family, and personal banking products and services in Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings, NOW, checking, money market, IRA, and other retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include multi-family and nonresidential real estate, construction and land, and commercial loans, as well as commercial leases; consumer loans; and one-to-four family residential mortgage loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit. The company also provides various financial products and services, such as cash management, fund transfer, bill payment and other online and mobile banking transactions, automated teller machines, safe deposit boxes, trust, wealth management, and general insurance agency. In addition, it offers financial planning services; and sells property and casualty, and other insurance products on an agency basis. As of February 1, 2019, the company operated 19 full-service banking offices located in Cook, DuPage, Lake, and Will Counties, Illinois. BankFinancial Corporation was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, Illinois.

