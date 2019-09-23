Finisar (NASDAQ:FNSR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Finisar Co. (NASDAQ:FNSR) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 106,952 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 1,134,520 shares.The stock last traded at $23.81 and had previously closed at $24.30.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Finisar and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Finisar from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Finisar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. BidaskClub cut Finisar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Finisar in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Finisar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.53.
The company has a quick ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.29, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.03.
About Finisar (NASDAQ:FNSR)
Finisar Corporation provides components and subsystems to networking equipment manufacturers, data center operators, telecom service providers, consumer electronics, and automotive companies in the United States, China, Malaysia, and internationally. The company's optical subsystems primarily include transmitters, receivers, transceivers, transponders, and active optical cables, which provide the fundamental optical-electrical or optoelectronic interface for interconnecting the electronic equipment used in wireline networks comprising switches, routers, and servers, as well as wireless networks, such as antennas and base stations.
Featured Story: What is a support level?
Receive News & Ratings for Finisar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finisar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.