Finisar (NASDAQ:FNSR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Finisar Co. (NASDAQ:FNSR) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 106,952 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 1,134,520 shares.The stock last traded at $23.81 and had previously closed at $24.30.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Finisar and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Finisar from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Finisar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. BidaskClub cut Finisar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Finisar in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Finisar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.53.

Get Finisar alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.29, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.03.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Finisar by 1.0% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Finisar by 0.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 60,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of Finisar by 1.8% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 35,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Finisar by 1.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 45,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Finisar by 6.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

About Finisar (NASDAQ:FNSR)

Finisar Corporation provides components and subsystems to networking equipment manufacturers, data center operators, telecom service providers, consumer electronics, and automotive companies in the United States, China, Malaysia, and internationally. The company's optical subsystems primarily include transmitters, receivers, transceivers, transponders, and active optical cables, which provide the fundamental optical-electrical or optoelectronic interface for interconnecting the electronic equipment used in wireline networks comprising switches, routers, and servers, as well as wireless networks, such as antennas and base stations.

Featured Story: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Finisar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finisar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.