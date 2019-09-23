Financial Contrast: Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) and PCM (NYSE:PCMI)

Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) and PCM (NASDAQ:PCMI) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Jumia Technologies alerts:

This table compares Jumia Technologies and PCM’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jumia Technologies $154.20 million 5.14 -$200.85 million ($4.02) -2.58 PCM $2.16 billion 0.20 $22.77 million $2.18 16.06

PCM has higher revenue and earnings than Jumia Technologies. Jumia Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PCM, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Jumia Technologies and PCM, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jumia Technologies 0 3 4 0 2.57 PCM 0 1 1 0 2.50

Jumia Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 189.02%. PCM has a consensus price target of $31.00, indicating a potential downside of 11.45%. Given Jumia Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Jumia Technologies is more favorable than PCM.

Profitability

This table compares Jumia Technologies and PCM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jumia Technologies N/A N/A N/A PCM 1.16% 19.12% 4.06%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

18.3% of Jumia Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.4% of PCM shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.8% of PCM shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

PCM beats Jumia Technologies on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jumia Technologies

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa. The company's platform consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets. Its marketplace offers various products in a range of categories, including fashion and apparel, smartphones, home and living, consumer packaged goods, beauty and perfumes, and other electronics, as well as access to various services, such as restaurant food delivery, hotel and flight booking, classified advertising, airtime recharge, and instant delivery. The company was formerly known as Africa Internet Holding GmbH and changed its name to Jumia Technologies AG in January 2019. Jumia Technologies AG was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

About PCM

PCM, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-vendor provider of technology products and solutions in the United States and the rest of Europe. The company operates through four segments: Commercial, Public Sector, Canada, and United Kingdom. It primarily sells device products, servers, storage products, network products, printers, and related accessories and devices. The company also provides managed services, cloud-based services, consulting, IT management and other IT services, and technical certifications and operational expertise in various practice areas; and selection, implementation, and IT solutions comprising security, virtualization, data services, unified communications, and infrastructure, as well as software asset management and software value-added reseller services. PCM, Inc. markets its products, services, and solutions to individuals; commercial businesses; state, local, and federal governments; and educational institutions through its sales force, e-commerce channels, and technology services teams, as well as cloud data centers, field services organizations, and online extranets. The company was formerly known as PC Mall, Inc. and changed its name to PCM, Inc. in December 2012. PCM, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in El Segundo, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Jumia Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jumia Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.