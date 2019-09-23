Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Shares of Fevertree Drinks PLC (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) traded down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $30.50 and last traded at $30.50, 725 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 36% from the average session volume of 1,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.47.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.15.

About Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF)

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Fevertree Drinks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fevertree Drinks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.