Ferguson (OTCMKTS:FERGY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Ferguson (OTCMKTS:FERGY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ferguson plc is a distributor of plumbing and heating products to professional contractors and consumers primarily in the USA, UK, Nordics, Canada and Central Europe. Ferguson plc, formerly known as Wolseley plc, is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Ferguson from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Ferguson in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ferguson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

Shares of Ferguson stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $7.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,264. Ferguson has a 52-week low of $5.95 and a 52-week high of $8.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.06. The company has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.09.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

