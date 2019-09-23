Ferguson (OTCMKTS:FERGY) Stock Rating Lowered by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Ferguson (OTCMKTS:FERGY) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FERGY. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Ferguson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Ferguson from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ferguson from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ferguson from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Ferguson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.75.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Ferguson stock opened at $7.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.38 and its 200 day moving average is $7.06. Ferguson has a 52-week low of $5.95 and a 52-week high of $8.67.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

Featured Story: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.