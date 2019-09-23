Ferguson (LON:FERG) Given Neutral Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Ferguson (LON:FERG) in a research note released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FERG. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Numis Securities upgraded Ferguson to an add rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Ferguson from GBX 6,127 ($80.06) to GBX 6,702 ($87.57) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ferguson from GBX 5,950 ($77.75) to GBX 6,480 ($84.67) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 5,980.50 ($78.15).

Ferguson stock opened at GBX 5,940 ($77.62) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 6,060.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 5,586.81. The stock has a market cap of $13.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84. Ferguson has a 12-month low of GBX 4,594 ($60.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 6,601 ($86.25). The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.47.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

