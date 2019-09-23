FBN Securities Boosts Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target to $60.00

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its price objective hoisted by FBN Securities from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on STX. Cleveland Research began coverage on Seagate Technology in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a hold rating for the company. Wedbush began coverage on Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays began coverage on Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. They set an underweight rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Seagate Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seagate Technology presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.90.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

NASDAQ:STX opened at $52.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.38. Seagate Technology has a twelve month low of $35.38 and a twelve month high of $57.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The data storage provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 72.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.28%.

In other news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 90,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total value of $4,887,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total value of $276,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,344,500. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 33,330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 98.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 42,808 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 21,185 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 119,551 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $5,633,000 after purchasing an additional 20,208 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 31,287 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares during the last quarter. 83.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.