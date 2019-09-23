Fauquier Bankshares (NASDAQ:FBSS) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $21.07

Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBSS)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.07 and traded as low as $19.72. Fauquier Bankshares shares last traded at $19.75, with a volume of 378 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Fauquier Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th.

The company has a market cap of $73.92 million, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.52 and a 200-day moving average of $21.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Fauquier Bankshares (NASDAQ:FBSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.48 million during the quarter. Fauquier Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 18.05%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th.

In other Fauquier Bankshares news, CEO Marc J. Bogan acquired 2,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.57 per share, with a total value of $49,779.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 13,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,435.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBSS. Castine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fauquier Bankshares by 31.5% during the first quarter. Castine Capital Management LLC now owns 130,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after buying an additional 31,381 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Fauquier Bankshares during the second quarter valued at $308,000. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co bought a new stake in Fauquier Bankshares during the second quarter valued at $205,000. 25.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fauquier Bankshares

Fauquier Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Fauquier Bank that provides retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposits, including interest and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts; and time deposits. Its loan portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and land loans, consumer and student loans, residential real estate loans, and home equity lines of credit.

