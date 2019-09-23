EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of EZCORP from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of EZCORP from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EZCORP from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.50.
NASDAQ EZPW opened at $7.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 8.07 and a quick ratio of 5.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.31. EZCORP has a 12 month low of $6.74 and a 12 month high of $11.25. The company has a market capitalization of $404.75 million, a P/E ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.77.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 373.3% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 5,112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,032 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 320.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,630 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 4,291 shares during the period. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EZCORP during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 98.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 5,814 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in EZCORP during the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company’s stock.
EZCORP Company Profile
EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans. It operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other International. The company offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, such as collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.
