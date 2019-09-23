EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of EZCORP from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of EZCORP from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EZCORP from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.50.

NASDAQ EZPW opened at $7.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 8.07 and a quick ratio of 5.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.31. EZCORP has a 12 month low of $6.74 and a 12 month high of $11.25. The company has a market capitalization of $404.75 million, a P/E ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.77.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. EZCORP had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The business had revenue of $206.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that EZCORP will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 373.3% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 5,112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,032 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 320.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,630 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 4,291 shares during the period. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EZCORP during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 98.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 5,814 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in EZCORP during the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

EZCORP Company Profile

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans. It operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other International. The company offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, such as collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.

