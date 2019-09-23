ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.90

ExOne Co (NASDAQ:XONE) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.90 and traded as high as $9.05. ExOne shares last traded at $8.93, with a volume of 869 shares changing hands.

XONE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley set a $12.00 price target on ExOne and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on ExOne from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ExOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.58.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $149.99 million, a P/E ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 3.50.

ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $15.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.50 million. ExOne had a negative return on equity of 11.03% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ExOne Co will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of ExOne in the first quarter worth $114,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of ExOne by 4,072.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 14,660 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of ExOne in the second quarter worth $145,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ExOne by 32.7% in the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 24,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ExOne in the second quarter worth $236,000. Institutional investors own 31.14% of the company’s stock.

About ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE)

The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three-dimensional (3D) printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services to industrial customers primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company manufactures and sells 3D printing machines that serves direct and indirect applications, including components and tools to produce a component; and offers pre-production collaboration and print products for customers.

