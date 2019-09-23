Exfo (NASDAQ:EXFO) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Exfo (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Exfo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Exfo in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXFO opened at $3.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $209.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.89 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Exfo has a 12-month low of $2.66 and a 12-month high of $4.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.71 and its 200 day moving average is $3.90.

Exfo (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $73.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.40 million. Exfo had a negative net margin of 2.17% and a positive return on equity of 3.65%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exfo will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Exfo by 33.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,350 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Exfo in the second quarter worth $96,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Exfo in the second quarter worth $107,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in Exfo in the second quarter worth $778,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Exfo in the second quarter worth $918,000. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exfo Company Profile

EXFO Inc develops, manufactures, and markets smarter network test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for communications service providers, network equipment manufacturers, and Web-scale operators. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical power and loss testing, ORL tester, optical time domain reflectometry and iOLM, spectral testing, test function virtualization, and test reporting and automation products, as well as modular test platforms.

