Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) versus China Techfaith Wireless Comm. Tech. (NASDAQ:CNTF) Financial Analysis

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) and China Techfaith Wireless Comm. Tech. (NASDAQ:CNTF) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Exela Technologies alerts:

This table compares Exela Technologies and China Techfaith Wireless Comm. Tech.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exela Technologies $1.59 billion 0.13 -$162.52 million ($0.77) -1.79 China Techfaith Wireless Comm. Tech. $46.81 million 0.05 -$9.33 million N/A N/A

China Techfaith Wireless Comm. Tech. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Exela Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

45.8% of Exela Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of China Techfaith Wireless Comm. Tech. shares are owned by institutional investors. 53.1% of Exela Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Exela Technologies and China Techfaith Wireless Comm. Tech.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exela Technologies -11.25% N/A -7.67% China Techfaith Wireless Comm. Tech. N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Exela Technologies and China Techfaith Wireless Comm. Tech., as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exela Technologies 0 1 3 0 2.75 China Techfaith Wireless Comm. Tech. 0 0 0 0 N/A

Exela Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $6.75, indicating a potential upside of 389.13%. Given Exela Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Exela Technologies is more favorable than China Techfaith Wireless Comm. Tech..

Volatility and Risk

Exela Technologies has a beta of 1.67, indicating that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Techfaith Wireless Comm. Tech. has a beta of 3.14, indicating that its stock price is 214% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Exela Technologies beats China Techfaith Wireless Comm. Tech. on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Exela Technologies

Exela Technologies, Inc. (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS). ITPS provides industry solutions for banking and financial services, including lending solutions for mortgages, banking solutions for clearing, anti-money laundering, sanctions, cross-border settlement; property and casualty insurance solutions for enrollments, and communications. The HS segment offerings include integrated accounts payable and accounts receivable, and information management for both the healthcare payer and provider markets. The LLPS segment solutions include processing of legal claims for class action and mass action settlement administrations, involving project management support, notification and collection, analysis, and distribution of settlement funds.

About China Techfaith Wireless Comm. Tech.

China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited engages in the original design and development of specialized mobile handsets for consumers and enterprises in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Mobile Phone Business and Real Estate segments. The company offers handset design services through outsourcing of EMS providers who engage in assembly and manufacturing operations; and offer testing services of the assembled printed circuit boards, systems, and subsystems for Chinese mobile handset brand owners and international mobile handset brand owners. It also provides feature phones, smart phones, ruggedized phones, wireless modules, smart pads, and wireless software and applications, as well as other electronic components, such as industrial wireless devices. In addition, the company sells mobile handset products under the Tecface, 17FOX, and MOBIFOX brands. Further, it owns, develops, operates, and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Exela Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exela Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.